Ellen DeGeneres: Former Waitress Claims Talk Show Host Tried to Get Her Suspended Over Chipped Nail Polish

The stories just don't let up when it comes to Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian won fans' hearts over throughout the years with her talk show and being the voice of Dory from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, however, in recent months people have come forward alleging DeGeneres is actually not a very nice person in real life. While most onlookers have only heard from mostly anonymous people who allegedly worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, now one waitress is coming forward with her story.

Chris Farah, who is now a comedian and actress, worked at the Los Angeles, California restaurant Real Food Daily in 2014 when she alleges DeGeneres tried to get her suspended for having chipped nail polish. Farah was waiting on DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi for brunch and while nothing was said at the time, DeGeneres seemed okay but sent an email one week later to her boss suggesting she be suspended for two weeks because of her nails.

"She really went out of her way to try to hurt someone who was beneath her and serving her," Farah told the Daily Mail. "You're going to try to take money away from me for two weeks because you don't like the way my nails looked? It's s—y. It's not anything akin to her image of 'be kind.' It's unnecessarily cruel and out of touch, and doesn't understand the repercussions. It's a crazy thing to do."

DeGeneres has been taking heat from former staffers as several accuse her of creating a toxic environment. Although she has sent an email of apology to those who work on the show according to the outlet, several don't believe it was genuine. Farah continued to say that she thought the brunch went well but did notice that DeGeneres had a stand-off-type demeanor calling it "a little weird." However, because she felt her warmth and kindness came off to the two celebrities, she thought it went well but was stunned when she received the feedback.

"A week later my managers were like 'Chris did you happen to serve Ellen when she came in a week ago?' I 100 percent thought it was a good thing. She was friends with the owner, and in my mind I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be a really good thing for me. She wants me to come on her show and serve mini cashew cheeses to the audience in some adorable way.'" But to her surprise, she continued, "My bosses looked at each other and kind of smirked. They said, 'She emailed Anne [the owner] and complained about your chipped nail polish.' I was like, 'what?'"

"It had chipped the night before and I didn't have time to get a fresh manicure after I closed the restaurant at 11 p.m. and reopened at 8:30 a.m. the next morning." She then said she "probably shouldn't" have sported chipped nail polish but noted that it wasn't in DeGeneres' food. Farah said that the owners tried to suspend her but she ended up quitting to pursue her comedy career and because she didn't agree it was a fair punishment.