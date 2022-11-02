Jordan Klepper Doesn't Want You to Sell Him a Pillow: Comedy Central Star Talks New Midterm Elections Special, Conspiracy Theories Podcast (Exclusive)

Jordan Klepper has long been a staple of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, in addition to hosting his own shows such as The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. Now, the comedian is bringing a new special to fans: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy. Ahead of the premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Klepper who discussed the "monologues" gets from critics on occasion, his new conspiracy theories podcast, and why he doesn't to be sold any more pillows.

Sharing some insight into the new special, Klepper clarified that it specifically focuses on the 2022 midterm elections in the United States. "I do man on the street in three swing states," he shared, "but also I sit down with Representative Adam Kinzinger to talk about the state of the races and potential civil war. I sit in with some oath keepers who are staking out ballot boxes armed and trying to protect democracy. So it's a tense time in America and I tried to get on the ground for most of it." Notably, Klepper's conversation with Kinzinger is a very compelling aspect of the special, as the politician has been effectively ostracized from the Republican party for not supporting former President Trump.

"We were curious to talk to him because he's been outspoken and he's a man without a party on the January 6th committee," Klepper shared. "He was there on January 6th. He was armed and told his staff to go home because he thought something could happen. And so he's a man with some foresight and he was talking about the potential of civil war, that we should talk about these things. We should talk about this violence. Which, when you hear that coming from somebody like him, it shakes you. And I think he was remarkably candid with us about his fears and his optimism with America."

When it comes to visiting political rallies and the individuals he finds himself speaking to, Klepper says, "It's always a mixed bag. There are definitely people who see it and be like, 'No, screw you. There's no way I'm talking to you.' Then you have those people like, 'Oh, I see you. Come here, let's talk, let's get...' American vanity is a powerful drug. So a lot of people who want to get in front of that microphone who want to spar and get their ideas heard, and I'm here to listen."

Klepper specifically noted that he has had multiple run-ins with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who is fervent supporter of President Trump and has been outspoken about his beliefs in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. "He would walk by, stop us and be like, 'And another thing.' So the Mike Lindell's of the world would tend to be just monologues on monologues. I love talking to people who are opinionated and got takes. And so I think I want you to come and bring those thoughts. And as long as you aren't trying to sell me a pillow, that tends to get in the way. "Don't sell me a pillow. I'm fine. I'm a side sleeper. There's only so many ways to skin a cat."

New Special ya’ll. Out Tuesday. Tiny taste below. https://t.co/u5gmLiRhwv — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) October 28, 2022

Finally, we asked Klepper about his new podcast, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy. "To be honest, I hear a lot of stuff on the trail," he explained, "and the purpose of this was like, 'Let's take these things that we don't get to dig into on the little pieces that we do on the Daily Show, and let's figure out where they come from.' So JFK Jr is something that pops up a bunch. And so I sit down with experts, people who are affected by it, people have researched it, and we walk through it."

He continued, "I hear deep state conspiracies, QAnon conspiracies, 9-11 conspiracies. This is a chance to really see like, "All right, what are people really trying to get at? Why is this so compelling to folks that I'm talking to? And what is the harm and what is the danger of believing some of these things?' So it's a nice chance to have a longer formed conversation about these bigger ideas that are affecting our culture."

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 11:30/10:30p CT on Comedy Central. It will be available on Paramount+, The Daily Show's YouTube Channel, CC.com, Comedy Central Apps, and VOD starting November 2. Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy will be launching on Nov. 9.