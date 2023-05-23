HBO Max Is Now Max, Something Fans Can't Get Used To

On Tuesday, May 23 HBO Max officially became "Max," and fans are mourning on social media. The name change itself has been mocked by commenters for weeks, but the actual changes involved in the rebrand have some subscribers upset. Here's a look at the conversation around the new Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max.

WarnerMedia got into the streaming game in the spring of 2020 with HBO Max, but from the beginning there were reports that some executives did not like the idea of using "HBO" in the name. The service included material from many other notable Warner Bros. brands including Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, DC Entertainment and more. Still, HBO Max was very popular with fans of all kinds, so it struck many as odd when the company announced a name change earlier this year. According to WBD, the intent was to emphasize that they carry more than the prestige TV fans have come to expect from HBO, which many commenters take to mean the unscripted content from Discovery.

The Max name change was scheduled last month but did not become official until Tuesday. Starting at midnight users saw the new logo and color scheme on their interfaces, and on some devices they needed to download an entirely new app. Thankfully, subscribers did not need to take any action to keep their accounts other than to sign in. Still, the change left some users disgruntled from the start.

Max is available now with the same pricing tiers as its predecessor, and carrying much of the same content. Here's a look at what fans have to say about that change.