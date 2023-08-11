The CW Sets Premiere for Import Series Amid Strike

The CW has set a new premiere date for deep sea series The Swarm. According to Deadline, the eco-thriller based on Frank Schätzing's bestselling novel has been pushed back a week and will now premiere on September 12 at 9 p.m. ET instead of September 5. Launching in Germany earlier this year, the eight-part series centers on the struggle of humankind against an unknown enemy that lives in the depths of the sea.

The reason for the date change is unknown, but it will still be one of the many acquired series airing on the network this fall. Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, networks have had to rework their fall schedules since most original scripted series won't be able to air until next year. The CW is one of the many networks, but even so, most of the programming now is either acquired or unscripted, except for a few originals still holding on.

Starring Cécile de France, Alexander Karim, Leonie Benesch, and Joshua Odjick, The Swarm initially aired on ZDF in Germany. The CW bought the U.S. distribution rights in May, and it will finally be coming to the States, albeit a week late. The network's fall schedule is still going to be pretty full later this year, though, so fans won't have to worry about not having enough content, and a lot of it won't even come from the United States.

There are plenty of acquired series airing on The CW this fall, on top of The Swarm. Gilmore Girls alums Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson are returning to the network for their Canadian series Sullivan's Crossing, faith-based hit The Chosen will also be airing on The CW as filming continues due to being rewarded an interim agreement in the midst of the strikes, FBoy Island, and summer imports Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, and Everyone Else Burns will air in the fall as well.

Hopefully, the premiere date for The Swarm won't change again, but considering how some other imports, such as Barons and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, were pulled from the lineup, it seems that anything can happen. Viewers will just have to tune in on September 12 at 9 p.m. ET to see how it is and maybe hope that it won't get that same treatment and all eight episodes will be able to air.