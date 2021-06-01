The CW Schedule for 2021-22 TV Season Revealed

✖

The CW has released its schedule for the 2021-2022 fall TV season, giving us a fresh picture of how TV will look in the months to come. The CW published the schedule Tuesday, May 25, though of course there is plenty of time for it to change before the season starts. Here's a look at what is coming.

The CW's primetime schedule starts on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET with the reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple. This revival was originally slated for Quibi but was snapped up by The CW recently. The network will then air Killer Camp — another competition series — at 9 p.m. ET. On Mondays, the network kicks off with All American Season 4 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the new series 4400 at 9 p.m. ET. Details on the latter show is still scarce.

Things look a bit more familiar on Tuesday nights, with The Flash in the 8 p.m. ET slot and Riverdale in the 9 p.m. ET slot. Both shows are kicking off their new seasons with five-episode special event arcs, and fans are clamoring for it.

On Wednesday, the superhero drama continues with DC's Legends of Tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET and Batwoman at 9 p.m. ET. Thursday nights are sure to draw a huge crowd with season 2 of Walker — a reimagining of Walker Texas Ranger starring Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki. The night ends with Legacies in its same time slot of 9 p.m. ET.

Fridays start with Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 8 p.m. Et, followed by Nancy Drew Season 3 at 9 p.m. ET to finish off the week. Finally, Saturdays will feature two episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by two episodes of World's Funniest Animals at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. However, first, the season will kick off with night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 2.

"This year, as we begin to return to more normalized production schedules, The CW is firing on all cylinders. The CW dares to defy by expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and becoming a full 14 hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast network for the first time in its history, offering more original series on both our linear and digital platforms, providing more opportunities for our advertisers and affiliates," said The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz on the schedule announcement. "We are rolling out an exciting line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined this upcoming season by the new, reimagined 4400 and the highly anticipated, brand new revival of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE along with new series slated for midseason, ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING and NAOMI. The CW continues to grow and innovate on a multiplatform basis with more original programming and more ways for advertisers to connect with our audience."

The dates for these premieres have not yet been specified, but the CW's season kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 2 second with the iHeartRadio Music Festival.