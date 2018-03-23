'The Flash' Losing Two Major Stars

✖

Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh, who play superhero Vibe (later known as Mecha-Vibe) and scientist Harrison Wells respectively on the CW's The Flash, won't be returning for Season 8. Though, all hope is not lost. Variety reports executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace is leaving the option available for return appearances.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” Wallace said in a statement. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

Cavanagh was technically slated to walk away after production ended on Season 6. However, due to the pandemic, he was able to stay longer to fully close his character's storyline. Once productions re-opened, the actor returned for the first three episodes of Season 7. He's since been listed as a recurring guest star. Valdes, on the other hand, will finish as a series regular at the end of the current season.

Cavanaugh teased his departure on Instagram in Feb. 2020. "It has been a joy creating and playing the myriad Wells that make up 'Wells st' on The Flash," he shared alongside a photo of the actor standing at the corner of "Wells St." "At times brusque, sunny, capricious, and perpetually shameless, they will always be linked by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude. My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that makes up this wee superhero show of ours."

Both actors started on the show as original cast members. Before he turned into a superhero, Valdes started on the series as Francisco “Cisco” Ramon, S.T.A.R. Labs' resident technician, charged with handling the maintenance of Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) superhero suit. With the two saying goodbye to the superhero series, The Flash's remaining original cast members include Gustin, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow (a.k.a. Frost and Killer Frost) and Jesse L. Martin as Iris’ father (and Barry’s father figure) Joe West.