Classic '90s Game Show Rebooted With Adult Contestants

A beloved game show from Nickelodeon in the 1990s is now returning, but this time the contestants will be adults. On Tuesday, The CW announced that it is reviving Legends of the Hidden Temple with just a few tweaks. This is the latest in spate of revivals targeting nostalgic Millennials at the network.

According to a report by TV Line, the new series will be a "reimagining" of Legends of the Hidden Temple. Some fan-favorite elements of the show will return, though others will be removed or altered for a new older audience. Moat Crossings, the Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run have all been confirmed to be returning, as have Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys. However, in general, the show is aiming for "tougher challenges" and "much bigger prizes" to up the ante.

The show will pit five teams against one another in "Olmec's Temple," where they will need to find a treasure and return it to its rightful place. Their quest will be plagued by "Temple Guards." So far, no details on the release date for this project have been revealed.

Legends of the Hidden Temple first premiered in 1993, taking its inspiration from dungeon-crawler games like The Legend of Zelda and adventure movies like the Indiana Jones franchise. It featured Kirk Fogg as the host and Dee Bradley Baker as the voiceover star. The original show ended in 1995, but its short run did not diminish its cult status popularity.

The original run of the series is now available to stream on Paramount+, with a free trial available here. The service also has the 2016 scripted movie Legends of the Hidden Temple, which follows three siblings caught in an ancient obstacle course when they ditch a guided rainforest tour. The movie starred Isabela Moner, Colin Critchley and Jet Jurgensmeyer, as well as Fogg who played their guide.

That TV movie may have helped spur studio executives to attempt a reboot of this show. This new version of it was reportedly being developed for Quibi originally, though the streaming service has now closed down for good.

The CW is not shy about playing the nostalgia card, which is just starting to appeal to millennial audiences. The network is also working on a live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls, which is filming its pilot now. There is no word on when it or Legends of the Hidden Temple will be released.

