The CW Quietly Removes Series Mid-Season

The CW's summer 2023 schedule is undergoing some abrupt revision. After airing just five episodes of its second season, the Australian dramedy Bump has been bumped from the network's Monday night lineup. Deadline confirmed the news Wednesday, reporting that the remaining five episodes of Season 2 will be available on the CW app and CWTV.com, with repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway? replacing the show in the 9:30 p.m. timeslot. A reason for the move is unclear.

First premiering in January 2021, Bump stars Nathalie Morris as Olympia Chalmers-Davis, "an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she's going. Her boyfriend, doctor's son Lachie, ticks all the right boxes; she and her best friend, Reema, share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world," per the official synopsis. In Season 2, Oly and Santi get to know eachother better, look to the future, and discover just how much family can mess you up.

Along with Morris, Bump stars Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, Claudia Karvan, Angus Sampson, Carlos Sanson, Jr., Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, and Paula Garcia. The series was created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro and produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, with John Edwards, Dan Edwards, and Claudia Karvan serving as producers. The series was acquired by The CW back in August.

Bump is just the latest acquisition to be pulled from The CW's schedule. In June, the network dropped the Australian surfing drama Barons. Just a month later, The CW dropped Zac Efron's travelogue series Down to Earth, which first streamed on Netflix, as well as the James and Oliver Phelps-starring series Fantastic Friends.

Bump Season 2's removal from The CW's summer schedule was one of several changes announced Wednesday, according to Deadline. The network moved FBoy Island from its originally scheduled Thursday night slot to Mondays on its fall schedule, with Canadian comedies Son of a Critch, Run The Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything and British comedy Everyone Else Burns moving from Monday nights to Thursday nights.

Fans can catch the remaining five episodes of Bump Season 2 on the CW app and CWTV.com. While the series' fate on The CW seems to be sealed, Bump has already aired a third season in other regions on Stan, as well as a spin-off series titled Year Of, with Season 4 also ordered.