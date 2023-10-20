The CW Show Removed From TV After Just 5 Episodes

U.S. TV watchers who got hooked on the Australian dramedy Bump are out of luck. Just five episodes into its second season, the series was abruptly removed from The CW's Monday night lineup in early September amid even more changes to the network's fall schedule. Previously airing in the 9:30 p.m. timeslot, Bump Season 2 was quietly replaced on The CW's schedule with repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Deadline reported at the time.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, Bump stars Nathalie Morris as Olympia Chalmers-Davis, "an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she's going. Her boyfriend, doctor's son Lachie, ticks all the right boxes; she and her best friend, Reema, share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world," per the official synopsis. In Season 2, Oly and Santi get to know each other better, look to the future, and discover just how much family can mess you up. Along with Morris, Bump stars Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, Claudia Karvan, Angus Sampson, Carlos Sanson, Jr., Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, and Paula Garcia.

After premiering in Australia in January 2021, Bump was acquired by The CW in October 2021. The show – produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, with John Edwards, Dan Edwards, and Claudia Karvan serving as producers – went on to debut on the network on August 11, 2022. Currently, the only option for streaming the show stateside is on The CW website and app, where both Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch.

Bump is just the latest acquisition to be pulled from The CW's schedule. In June, the network dropped the Australian surfing drama Barons. Just a month later, The CW dropped Zac Efron's travelogue series Down to Earth, which first streamed on Netflix, as well as the James and Oliver Phelps-starring series Fantastic Friends.

Bump Season 2's removal from The CW's summer schedule was one of several changes announced in September, per Deadline. The network moved FBoy Island from its originally scheduled Thursday night slot to Mondays on its fall schedule, with Canadian comedies Son of a Critch, Run The Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything and British comedy Everyone Else Burns moving from Monday nights to Thursday nights.

Fans can catch the remaining five episodes of Bump Season 2 on the CW app and CWTV.com. While the series' fate on The CW seems to be sealed, Bump has already aired a third season in other regions on Stan, as well as a spin-off series titled Year Of, with Season 4 also ordered.