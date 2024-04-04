'Walker' Character Gets Held at Gunpoint in Season 4 Premiere

Spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 1 of Walker ("The Quiet")

The Walker Season 4 premiere is here, and it was an intense one. The Season 2 finale was in May, meaning that fans have been waiting for quite some time. That same month, The CW renewed it for a fourth season and was only one of four veteran shows to be renewed for the 2023-24 season. There will only be 13 episodes this season instead of the usual 18-20, but even so, Season 4 is already shaping up to be a good one, thanks to the premiere.

On "The Quiet," as Walker celebrates his birthday, he, Captain James, and Trey all work a case together, and with Cassie, who is still working with the FBI but back in town to get help with the task force. During Walker's birthday celebrations, Cassie gets a text about the Delmonico brothers, who have done some pretty bad things, and she, Walker, Captain James, and Trey, along with some other agents and officers, face off against them. After splitting up, Cassie finds them. Unfortunately, she also finds Captain James with a gun pointed at his head.

Cassie keeps the brothers talking and even distracts them long enough for Captain James to fight back and Cassie as well. They manage to take down the Delmonico brothers just as Walker and Trey find them. It's really not a Walker season premiere unless someone is either held hostage, held at gunpoint, or both, and Season 4 has already not disappointed. However, with a show like Walker, it really could have gone either way, but luckily, both Captain James and Cassie made it out without a scratch. Even Cassie said, "Perez, Texas Ranger," possibly indicating she may stick around a little longer instead of going to Quantico.

Elsewhere in the episode, which picked up five months after the Season 3 finale, Stella was still dealing with the aftermath of the break-in while in college, and she has not been doing well with her PTSD. She also had to relive that night when she was re-reading the report after being told that the county wants to move on and the case is closed. Meanwhile, Walker and Trey look more into the serial killer Jackal without Captain James knowing. It seems like Season 4 will be as action-packed as ever, with plenty of roller coasters. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW so tune in to see what happens.