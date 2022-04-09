The CW Announces Finale Dates for 'All American' Season 4 and Spinoff Series

✖

Fans of the hit TV series All American now know when Season 4 will end. This week, The CW revealed the finale dates for the fourth season of All American and its spinoff series All American: Homecoming. The seasons for both shows will end on Monday, May 23. All American will air at 8 p.m. ET while All American: Homecoming will air at 9 p.m. ET, per TV Line. It was recently announced that All American will return for Season 5, but it's unclear if there will be an All American: Homecoming Season 2.

All American is The CW's top show for the 2021-22 season, according to TV Line. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to All American star Taye Diggs who plays Coach Billy Baker on the show. He explained why All American has been successful. "I think the cast is tremendously talented. I think the diversity aspect plays a part. And I feel like right now, and this is just me speculating, but people are going for exactly what they want," he said. "There's so much out there. No one cares about being told what to watch. I think it's great that people kind of are able to choose and luckily they've chosen us. So we're grateful, to say the least."

All American began airing on The CW on Oct. 10, 2018. The show focuses on Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) who is a high school football star from South Los Angeles. He is recruited to play at Beverly Hills High, leading to his old world and new world colliding. All American also stars, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur as Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Chelsea Tavares as Patience and JJ Parker as Hunter Clowdus.

All American: Homecoming takes place at the HBCU school Bringston University in Atlanta. The series follows All American character Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis player from Beverly Hills who is looking to make a big return after taking time away from the court. The show also follows Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), a top baseball player from Chicago who is feeling the pressure to succeed. All American: Homecoming also stars Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Sylvester Powell as JR, Camille Hyde as Thea Mays, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins and Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla.