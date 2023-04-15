Sean Astin Joining 'The Conners' Season 5

Sean Astin is paying a visit to Lanford, Illinois, as the actor is officially joining The Conners Season 5! According to TVLine, the Goonies star has been cast as Tyler, Lecy Goranson's Becky's potential love interest. He will be introduced in the April 19 episode when Jackie and Louise try to set Becky up with a new beau.

Ever since the death of her husband, Mark, Becky has struggled finding someone new and moving on. Since it seems like Wednesday's episode will focus on Becky's dating life, this could be just the thing she needs to take her mind off her late husband. As of now, it's unknown if this will be the only episode that Sean Astin will appear in, but it all depends on how well Becky and Tyler's blind date goes.

As of now, The Conners has yet to be renewed for a Season 6, and right now, it could go either way. Of course, hopefully, it does get renewed, and if all goes right with Tyler and Becky's date, it's possible that Sean Astin would be bumped up to recurring. It would be nice for Becky to have a stable relationship following Mark's death because she definitely needs it. Not only would it be great if things could work out for her and Tyler so we could see more of Astin, but to just see her happy and in love again after all she's dealt with would be a nice touch.

Unfortunately, if The Conners does end up getting renewed, it doesn't necessarily mean that Sean Astin could recur. He is still as busy as ever, with 11 supposed projects in production, according to IMDb. So it would be pretty hard to keep up a TV appearance if Becky and Tyler have more dates, even if it's just one every now and then. That doesn't mean they can't build it off-screen, but something as major as Becky finding a new man needs on-screen attention.

Sean Astin's upcoming The Conners appearance comes at a time when the actor is appearing on a different series. He is currently recurring in the second season of Perry Mason as supermarket owner Sunny Gryce. The finale is set to air on April 24, so fans will be getting a double dose of Astin for the next couple of weeks, and surely no one will complain.