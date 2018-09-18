New ‘The Conners’ Teaser Includes ‘Roseanne’ Clips

A brand new teaser for The Conners has been released and it includes clips of characters from Roseanne.

In video, the names of Dan, Jackie, Becky, Darlene, and D.J. flash across the screen as audio clips of each of them talking plays along with a Blues Traveler song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip ends by asking “what’s next?” and then displaying the show’s logo.

Fans of Roseanne Barr, who are not thrilled about the new show, have taken to commenting on the post and letting their disapproval be heard.

@ABCNetwork the way this looking it’s gonna end badly no one sounds excited or hype for this. Can’t blame them when ABC ruins shows like Last Man Standing & Roseanne. — Josh M (@JoshuaM2202) September 18, 2018

“Such a stupid idea, if you guys hate Roseanne so much, make your own show without using hers,” one fan tweeted. “Roseanne without Roseanne is like an ice cream cone without the ice cream…. why bother?”

It is simple math. There isn’t a new base of viewers, and the previous viewers won’t watch. Sure there will be some libtard types who watch to justify their over-reaction, but they will fade quickly. Nobody was waiting for The Roseanne Show to fire Roseanne to start watching — Manimal (@Ionlytwatdrunk) September 18, 2018

“The way this looking it’s gonna end badly no one sounds excited or hype for this,” another user commented. “Can’t blame them when ABC ruins shows like Last Man Standing & Roseanne.”

Barr herself is joining the group, saying in recent interviews that she is choosing to stay away from The Conners. She even plans to leave the country entirely in order to avoid having to see it.

“Oh, yeah, I don’t want to be around, because I, you know, I’ll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t. I want to stay away from it,” Barr reportedly told talk show host Dr. Oz. “I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I’ve worked my way to again in my life.”

She later explained that she plans to take a trip to Israel in order to learn Hebrew and get a fresh start on life.

“Well, I want to be able to learn Hebrew, speak Hebrew fluently, because, you know, I read very slow but I know the letters and I love the letters,” she explained, “but, I want to speak it and also I have quite a few teachers over the years that live there and, you know, I want to study.”

The Conners debuts on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.