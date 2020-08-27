ABC Delays 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Black-ish', 'Good Doctor', Sets Reality-Heavy Fall Schedule

✖

ABC's fall schedule will be dominated by reality television, as the network does not expect scripted shows like The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy to be ready by September. Dancing With The Stars and The Bachelorette will be ready to go though, and the new Supermarket Sweep revival with Leslie Jones will anchor Sunday nights. Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host a second season of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire as a lead-in to another game show, Card Sharks.

The network's fall season will kick off on Monday, Sept. 14 with Dancing With The Stars Season 29, the first season without Tom Bergeron hosting. Both Bergeron and Erin Andrews are not coming back, and Tyra Banks will host solo. The celebrity contestants will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean are the only confirmed participants so far.

The next date for new shows is Thursday, Sept. 24, when Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Match Game return. This will be the sixth season of Celebrity Family Feud and will feature the families of Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Kathie Lee Gifford, Ricki Lake, Joel McHale, Ben Feldman, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, NFL legends and Pro-Bowlers. Elizabeth Banks will host the second season of Press Your Luck. The Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game revival will be in its fifth season.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, The Bachelorette will have a three-hour premiere. This season features Clare Crawley searching for her love, although there are reports that she decided to stop after finding the man of her dreams two weeks into production. Tayshia Adams was reportedly brought in to finish up the season. The entire season was filmed at one resort in La Quinta, California due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shark Tank is coming back for Season 12 on Friday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, Oct. 16, America's Funniest Home Videos will be back for a 31st season with Alfonso Ribeiro hosting. Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Card Sharks will follow. The Supermarket Sweep series is hosted by Jones, best known for her time on Saturday Night Live.

ABC did not announce the short-term plan for Wednesday nights. No scripted shows were scheduled, so American Housewife, Big Sky, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Station 19 and Stumptown are on the bench for the moment. American Idol, The Bachelor, $100,000 Pyramid and scripted shows Call Your Mother, For Life and mixed-ish were held back for midseason, notes TVLine.