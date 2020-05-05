'The Conners' Season 2 Finale Is Tonight, and Fans Are Eagerly Anticipating It
Season 2 of The Conners is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The finale will feature everything from family quarrels, financial troubles, and even a road trip to Mexico. While the finale will be jam-packed full of fun moments from the Conners family, fans still can't quite believe that Season 2 is going to come to an end already.
Considering that Season 2 will end pretty soon, you might be wondering whether you can expect to see the Conners family come back for another season full of fun antics. In early April, Deadline reported that Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf had closed new deals in order to return next season. While the information didn't serve as an outright confirmation that the series would be renewed for Season 3, this is a major sign that it could be on the way. Back in January, The Conners executive producer Tom Werner even told Deadline that he's optimistic that the show will be back for another season on ABC. He told the publication, “We are very pleased with how the show is doing, and my hope is that — I’m confident that the network will pick up the show for another year, hopeful anyway. My sense is that there is a lot of enthusiasm about what we are doing.”
In the meantime, fans still have another brand-new episode of The Conners that they can watch. Based on posts from some fans online, they're eagerly awaiting the Season 2 finale of the ABC comedy.
