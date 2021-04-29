'The Conners' Isn't on Tonight, Here's Why

✖

Unfortunately, fans of The Conners will have to wait even longer for a new episode of the show. Why? On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation at 9 p.m. ET, pre-empting shows that are due to air on network television.

Since the presidential address will be taking over primetime television on Wednesday, fans will have to wait a week to see a new episode of The Conners. On the bright side, when the show does come back on May 5, there will be two brand-new episodes for fans to enjoy. The next two, new episodes of The Conners will air back-to-back on May 5 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. The previous episode of The Conners saw Becky (Lecy Goranson) reflecting on the passing of her husband Mark.

During the episode, Becky suffered a relapse in her battle with alcohol addiction. She later found herself in rehab, during which she revealed how her husband died. The character also explained that her husband's death led to her battle with addiction. She told her roommate at rehab, after the individual questioned whether they were in rehab as part of "God's plan," "The last time [God] helped me, she threw a deer in front of my husband’s motorcycle, and he died." She later explained in one of her therapy sessions, "I didn’t want to feel anything for a while, and then a while turned into years. I can’t help thinking if he was still here, maybe all of this would be different."

In an interview with TVLine, The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford shared that they were going to show Becky's relapse, as they wanted to make sure that they were portraying her battle with addiction in a realistic way. "When she was going through her original drinking problem on the show, she stopped [because] she was pregnant," Helford explained. "After the baby was born, she stopped nursing and could conceivably drink again [but she didn’t]. And we thought we may have done a little bit of a disservice making it look so easy that someone could stop cold turkey." While the last episode of The Conners proved to be quite an emotional one, it seems as though the family will have a positive celebration to look forward to in the next episode. Based on a promo featured at the end of the most recent episode, either Becky, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), or Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) will be getting engaged. Fans will have to tune in to the show next week to find out who's getting hitched.