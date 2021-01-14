'The Conners' Fans Want Candice Bergen to Become a Regular After Her Guest Role

The latest episode of The Conners got a significant dose of star power, as Candice Bergen guest-starred as Barb, the mother of Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Barb was a force to be reckoned with during the episode, titled "A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy And A Prison Baby." Even though Bergen was only a guest star on the episode, fans of The Conners were so stoked to see the actor that they want her to become a permanent part of the show.

The latest episode began with Barb calling Ben to inform him that his father, and her husband, died. She ended up Barb traveling to Landford after informing her son about the news. Bergen's character was not afraid to make her presence known while she was briefly shacking up with the rest of the Conner family. While Ben was lamenting the loss of his father, whom he admitted he was not close to, Barb let it slip that the man was not actually his biological dad.

A new year calls for a new episode full of laughs! #TheConners return TONIGHT at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/KiUCYSOH7T — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) January 13, 2021

Amidst these wild developments, Bergen was able to deliver plenty of laughs due to her classic charm and humor. And, based on the reactions amongst The Conners viewers, they definitely appreciated what the Murphy Brown star brought to the table.