‘The Conners’ Fans Get Hyped for Season 2 With New Teaser Trailer

ABC released a new teaser for The Conners Season 2 on Sunday, to get fans excited about its return with less than a month to go. The 15-second spot features crazy antics from the family, with special moments from Season 1 highlighting Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman. The Conners was the top-rated new sitcom of last season, although the show is a spin-off of Roseanne.

The new teaser includes a couple of brief scenes, including a moment where Darlene (Gilbert) tries to have dinner with her kids Mark (Ames McNamara) and Harris (Emma Kenney). However, they are too interested in their phones.

“I’ll always have these silent lunches to look back on,” Darlene snidely remarks.

In another scene, Jackie (Metcalf) complained to Dan (Goodman) about not getting invited to the house.

“Why doesn’t anyone ever invite me over?” Jackie asked.

“You’re always here!” Dan yelled back.

Although the teaser did not include him, Johnny Galecki announced on Instagram last week he will be coming back for at least one episode as his Roseanne character, David Healy. He shared a photo of Metcalf and Gilbert trying to help him into a pair of pants.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of [David Healy] back on for one or two more stories on [The Conners] this year,” Galecki wrote alongside the photo. “Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freak ass carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence.”

The Conners also stars original Roseanne actors Lecy Goranson as Becky and Michael Fishman as D.J. Jayden Rey plays D.J.’s daughter Mary and Maya Lynn Robinson plays Mary’s mother Geena.

Several other guest stars appeared on The Conners throughout its first season. Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal played Louise, a former high school friend of Dan and Roseanne’s who returns to Lanford and was teased as a possible love interest for Dan. It has been reported that The Conners producers are trying to get Sagal back for another appearance.

Juliette Lewis also starred as David’s new girlfriend. She recently told PopCulture.com she would be “really excited” to come back if asked.

“How fun was that? It was such a trip being on the stage. I mean, it’s funny when you still have little parts of your young self where I’m like, ‘I’m in the TV.’ Because when I was a kid, I thought like, people were in the TV. You know. I was five,” Lewis told us with a laugh. “My point is, I don’t know, all things are possible.”

The Conners Season 2 debuts on ABC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

