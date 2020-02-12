‘The Conners’ Viewers Amazed They Immediately Worked in Andrew Yang Dropping Out

The Conners live episode on Tuesday proved to be a hit as it was seamless in its transitions and kept the conversation moving as they incorporated live events going on in the political world in regards to the New Hampshire primaries.

Viewers were astonished by how smoothly they incorporated the news that democratic candidate, Andrew Yang, had suspended his presidential campaign. Yang’s decision to drop out ends a run that saw him gain steam early on through his “universal basic policy.” He even gained a following that went by the name of “Yang Gang.”

“So I been in and out and just found out on #TheConners #Yang suspended his campaign #TheConnersLive and you guys keep saying “who watches #TheConners,” one user tweeted.

“And Yang dropped out.” Impressed with the real-time New Hampshire primary updates on this live episode of @TheConnersABC. Pushing the challenge of live sitcoms to the max! #TheConnersLive — Rachel Chang | Travel & Pop Culture Journalist (@RachelChang) February 12, 2020

“2020 is a weird and wonderful time where I can actually learn the news about Andrew Yang suspending his presidential bid by watching an episode of #TheConnersLive,” another user wrote on Twitter.

Speaking in front of his supporters, Yang explained his decision to end his campaign, explaining how proud he was of how far they have come after he rose from obscurity to become a major player in the race.

“We have touched and approved millions of lives and moved this country we love so much in the right direction. And while there is great work left to be done, you know, I am the math guy and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” he shared.

“I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. And so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president.”

Finding out Andrew Yang dropped out of the election by watching #TheConnersLive is peak 2020 — Steph Dowd (@stephdowd) February 12, 2020

The Conners tackled political topics throughout the 30-minute show as a live television was on set for the cast to incorporate what was going on into their dialogue. The general reception has been well-received since the show wrapped up its live episode.

“The #TheConnersLive is incredibly impressive, especially the live primary updates. Bravo @EmmaRoseKenney and rest of cast,” another viewer wrote on Twitter.