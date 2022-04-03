‘The Chase’: Multiple Hosts Exit ABC Game Show

The Chase is going to look a bit different come next season. Decider reported that two of the “chasers” — Ken Jennings and Mark “The Beast” Labbett — would be leaving the show. Not only are they leaving the series, but The Chase is bringing in new chasers to join the show including a former Jeopardy! champion.

The newest season of The Chase will debut on ABC on May 3. But, the premiere will be short two of its famous chasers. Jennings and Labbett will not return to the series. Jennings, of course, has made a name for himself on Jeopardy! and continues to serve as an interim host alongside Mayim Bialik. As for Labbett, he was the original chaser when The Chase first debuted in the United States back in 2013, per Huffington Post UK. Labbett was later asked to join the show’s revival for ABC in 2021 and he was one of four chasers on the panel with Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

New season. New Chasers. Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen join Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer on May 3 when #TheChase returns. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/umLd1S8cRK — The Chase (@thechaseabc) March 15, 2022

In light of the news that Jennings and Labbett would be leaving the show, The official Twitter account for The Chase shared that three new individuals would be joining the program. The new panel will include Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen. Jeopardy! fans will recall that Cohen is one of the most successful Jeopardy contestants of all time and recently returned to host the Tournament of Champions in early 2021. Labbett responded to the news about the new panel on The Chase via Twitter. According to his statement, he isn’t the happiest about his departure.

“Gutted to not be invited back but really excited at the new lineup,” he wrote. “Am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America :).” Labbett further explained to a fan that the show “just didn’t renew me,” and added, “No reason was offered.” Jennings also took to social media to share his thoughts on all of the news. The Jeopardy! champion also managed to throw a joke at Holzhauer in the process, writing, “I’m already missing all the lovely folks at @TheChaseABC, and the great trivia minds, and James.”

Some fans have speculated that Jennings’ exit from The Chase means that he could have a more dedicated role on Jeopardy!. As of right now, Jeopardy! still has not shared who will take over for Alex Trebek as the permanent host of the quiz show program. In the wake of the Mike Richards fiasco and his firing, Jennings and Bialik have been guest-hosting the show. Now that Jennings has more time to devote to Jeopardy! after his The Chase exit, could that mean that he’ll be the newest, permanent host? Only time will tell.