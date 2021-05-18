'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Thoughts on Buzzy Cohen's Debut

Buzzy Cohen reminded Jeopardy! fans why they liked him when he competed on the long-running game show during Monday night's episode. Cohen took over as the next guest host this week, but he is not hosting just any Jeopardy! game. The former champion is hosting this year's Tournament of Champions, which continues through May 28. Fans enjoyed Cohen's first episode, with many calling him the best guest host so far.

Cohen, 36, won six games in a row in 2016, then won the 2017 Tournament of Champions. In April, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards announced he would host the first tournament since Alex Trebek's death in November 2020. Like past tournaments, it will feature 15 recent winners, as well as the winners from the most recent Teachers and College Championships. The winner receives a $250,000 grand prize, which Jeopardy! is matching for a donation to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless. There will also be a tribute to the late Brayden Smith, who was the last big winner during Trebek's episodes.

Trebek liked Cohen as much as fans do, even nicknaming the Los Angeles-based commercial music producer "Mr. Personality." The two even joked about Cohen hosting whenever Trebek would retire. "Alex and I had a funny exchange about my interest in potentially hosting someday when he retired, so the folks over at Jeopardy! knew that it's a dream of mine," Cohen recently told USA Today. "I didn't think anything would come of it, and I certainly wasn't calling Sony, being like, 'Hey, can I get a shoutout?'" While Cohen's dream did become a reality, it means he cannot compete again as a contestant.