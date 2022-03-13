Ken Jennings Celebrates New ‘Jeopardy’ Milestone as Host

Ken Jennings has broken his own Jeopardy! appearance record. The game show contestant and multi-winner set a win streak of 74 games won in a row in 2004. His record has yet to be broken. The only to come close recently is champion Amy Schneider. Her 40-game win streak ended in Jan. 2022. Jennings doesn’t plan on competing on the show anymore, but he is on the show’s payroll. Last December, Sony announced that both Ken Jennings and former The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik would team up to host the trivia competition show all 2022. The show that aired on Friday, March 11 marked a big milestone for Jennings. He hosted his 100th game.

“Apparently tonight is my 100th time hosting Jeopardy!, which means (a) I have now hosted more games than I played, and (b) I’m just 9,950 hours away from achieving Malcolm Gladwell-style mastery,” he wrote in a Tweet in celebration.

Bialik began hosting the show during the fall of 2021. She had to step out of her role as host to return to her acting duties to film season 2 of the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. Additionally, she also made directorial debut in As They Made Us, a project that she also wrote.

In Bialik’s absence, Jennings had been hosting regularly. Bialik did make a return in December to host the show’s first-ever Professor’s Tournament. She came back in Feb. for the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Fans have voiced their desires for Jennings fill the shoes of longtime host Alex Trebek. Trebek died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 80 leaving the hosting spot open. Trebek hosted the show beginning in 1984 for 37 seasons.