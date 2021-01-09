New Trivia Show 'The Chase' Starts With Touching Tribute to Alex Trebek

✖

ABC kicks off its new game show series The Chase by dedicating its first episode to the memory of Alex Trebek. The new series host Sara Haines opened the show with a statement in honor of Trebek saying, "Before we launch this exciting new game show, we at ABC thought it was only fitting that we dedicate this show to the memory of Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy! from 1984 until his recent passing." The late game show host died in November after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

"We all stand on the shoulders of his legacy and hope that The Chase will do him proud," she continued. "And what better way to honor his legacy than to launch a show that stars Jeopardy!'s greatest champions of all time?... As Alex himself might say, 'What is The Chase?'"

ABC's The Chase is an adaptation of a British game show of the same name in which participants face off against trivia masters. The masters being Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer. The host along with the trivia masters spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the new series that takes a step into the future of game shows, while also reflecting on game shows past.

"I think it was just in recognition of the fact that the kind of people who watch this show are still gonna be feeling sad, like all four of us were," Jennings shared. "You know, we miss Alex. He's synonymous with this kind of fun, brainy evening entertainment, and people have had him in their homes for decades, you know, we just wanted to give voice to that."

Haines discussed the legacy of the historic game show sharing, "I think trivia is always associated with Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! might arguably be the most famous game show that ever was."

"To know that the sad and tragic timing of when this show is coming out, the fact that these three men are kind of the center of it, and Alex sadly passes, I think it all was sad, but in some ways, was a passing torch or a baton of a beautiful moment where we get a spotlight -- three men that have really encapsulated massive journeys on Jeopardy!" she added. "So to come right at the beginning of a new year with all that a new year will bring our world right now, it's a hopeful moment that I felt lucky to be a part of."