✖

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming back a member of the Forrester family. Actor Delon de Metz will be joining the cast of the long-running soap opera as Zende Forrester Dominguez, according to TVLine.

The character, who is the adopted son of Kristen Forrester and Tony Dominguez, was previously played by Daytime Emmy winner Rome Flynn from 2015-2017. Daniel E. Smith was the first to play the role back in 2001, though he exited the series the following year. de Metz, who also stars on Zoo, will join another newcomer, Liberty Mutual commercial star Tanner Novlan will take on the new role of Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan, a love interest of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Although it's not known exactly when de Metz or Novlan will appear on screen.

Like most productions, The Bold and the Beautiful temporarily shuttered back in March. While it was one of the first to tout it would resume making new episodes, production was halted once again after only a single day of filming. A spokesperson for the show said that testing "produced several false positives" that led to additional questions from the Health Department. The statement reiterated that no one on set has contracted COVID-19 and that the show would only miss a day of filming.

The Bold and the Beautiful is currently in Season 33 and was renewed by CBS through Seasons 34 and 35. Amy Reisenbach, EVP of Current Programs at CBS Entertainment, told Deadline that the show "has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup." Along with attributing its success to the "supremely talented cast, writers and producers that [head writer] Brad Bell has assembled," though she was quick to thank their loyal viewers as well. "Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B's dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."

In order to stretch out the number of new episodes, a number of networks started airing classic episodes on Fridays, drawing from each series' deep well of content. The move was one of several undertaken to help pad their schedules amid a lack of new content. This included finishing episodes with animation, airing movie nights and pulling content from various streaming services.