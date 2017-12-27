‘The Blacklist’ Sneak Peek: See Liz Grieve Tom’s Death

The Blacklist pulled off one of the biggest TV deaths of the year when they killed off Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) during the latest midseason finale.

Now the show’s characters will be forced to move on, and we see that first hand with new photos of Tom’s wife, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a batch of photos from the midseason premiere, entitled “Ruin,” Liz is shown grieving her husband’s death. She’s seen despondent at home, mourning at his grave and in tears while talking to Tom’s mother, Susan “Scottie” Hargrave (Famke Janssen).

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=200038]

There’s also an intriguing night time scene with Liz in the wilderness and armed with a flare gun that will surely be suspenseful.

The episode is said to focus solely on Liz’s grief, in what will be a departure from the show’s typical format.

Click the gallery above to see all the new photos from the next Blacklist episode.

The Blacklist will return Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.