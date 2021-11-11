‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Reprising Role for ‘Young Sheldon’

The memorable voice of Howard Wolowitz will be heard on television once again during next week’s episode of Young Sheldon. The hit CBS sitcom will feature Simon Helberg’s return to his The Big Bang Theory character, at least in voiceover form. Young Sheldon is now in its fifth season, and features Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper, with Jim Parsons narrating each episode.

In the Thursday, Nov. 18 episode, present-day Sheldon enlists Howard to help him talk about engineering. Howard’s voiceover even includes a reference to his trip to the International Space Station during The Big Bang Theory. Howard’s brief introduction leads into Sheldon’s first day in an engineering class, taught his first engineering professor, Boucher (Lance Reddick). TVLine published a preview of Howard’s voiceover.

The episode, titled “An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel,” also features the return of June, placed by country singer Reba McEntire. This is her fifth appearance on the show, which also stars her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn, who plays Medford High Principal Tom Petersen. Craig T. Nelson and Wendie Malick also guest star.

“We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon,” executive producer Steven Molaro said in a statement to Deadline. “But it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines. Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom – didn’t miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz. Plus, this episode sees the return of Reba McEntire and introduces Lance Reddick as Sheldon’s first engineering professor ­- it’s absolutely one of our best episodes.”

This is not the first time Young Sheldon has brought on more The Big Bang Theory stars, even though the show is set years before the events in Big Bang. Bob Newhart returned to play Professor Proton, while Kaley Cuoco once voiced pool water in Sheldon’s nightmares. Mayim Bialik has also contributed to the narration as Amy Farrah Fowler. There have been many other Big Bang references, including a Season 2 appearance of a young Leonard Hofstadter.

Young Sheldon stars Armitage as the young Sheldon Cooper, with Parsons narrating the series from the present day. Zoe Perry plays Sheldon’s mother, Mary Tucker Cooper, and Lance Barber plays his father, George Cooper Sr. Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord play his siblings. Annie Potts, Matt Hobby, and Wyatt McClure also star. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with past episodes available to stream on Paramount+. The show has already been renewed for sixth and seventh seasons.

