'The Big Bang Theory' Reunion Could Happen Very Soon According to Top Star

✖

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco would be interested in doing a Friends-style reunion special. The show ended just two years ago, and the actors have already moved on to different projects, including Cuoco herself. But if anyone asks Cuoco to join a reunion to celebrate The Big Bang Theory, she would "definitely" be down for it, she told E! News this week.

"I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," Cuoco, 35, said. "I can't wait for the Friends one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves as well." The Friends reunion brought back the entire main cast to the same studio where the original 1994-2004 series was shot and is expected to be released on HBO Max soon. The reunion is not a new episode, but a special where the cast reminisces about making the show.

The Friends reunion is also coming 14 years after the show originally ended. The Big Bang Theory is so fresh that even Cuoco thinks now could be a little too soon to bring everyone back. "It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," she explained to E! News. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes."

For Cuoco, those projects include the animated Harley Quinn series and the drama The Flight Attendant, both of which are available on HBO Max. Mayim Bialik is starring in Fox's Call Me Kat and recently filmed her upcoming Jeopardy! hosting stint. Jim Parsons is the narrator on CBS' Big Bang prequel series Young Sheldon and recently starred in Hollywood. Melissa Rauch is now busy developing the Night Court revival for NBC.

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely will be down for that," Cuoco told E! News. "It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long." Cuoco is also still close to her Big Bang co-stars, so she doesn't need a filmed reunion as an excuse to reunite with them.

"Johnny and I are very close," Cuoco said, referring to co-star Johnny Galecki, whom she once dated off-screen. "We talk multiple times a week. In fact, he literally—as this phone call started—he had just sent me a picture of his baby. He loves sending me baby pictures. I know it's really cute, we're really close." Galecki and ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer are parents to son Avery. Cuoco married equestrian Karl Cook in 2018.

The Big Bang Theory is only available to stream on HBO Max. Young Sheldon, which is now in the middle of its fourth season, is available to stream on Paramount+ and HBO Max. The show airs on Thursdays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. It was renewed through Season 7.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.