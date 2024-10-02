The '9-1-1' Bee-nado, Explained

The Season 8 premiere of 9-1-1 kicked off last week with a literal "bee-nado." The first responder drama took a page out of Sharknado's book when 22 million bees created a giant swarm in the sky that literally turned into a tornado full of bees. On "Buzzkill," it all started when a semi overturned on the highway and it was carrying millions of killer bees. A car carrying a mother and daughter, both deathly allergic to bees, is swarmed by thousands of them, and they find their way into the car via the vents. With Maddie's help, though, they're both able to stay alive after each gets stung, thanks to an EpiPen in the car.

While Hen and Chimney suction bees out of a patient in the ambulance, Buck suggested using smoke to draw the bees away from the swarmed car, and it worked. Unfortunately, the truck carrying the bees exploded, making them mad and creating what Buck dubbed "Bee-nado." LA residents were warned to stay indoors, but of course, not everyone listened.

(Photo: 9-1-1 – "Buzzkill" – The 118 team battles an "un-bee-lievable" emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm.

The next bee incident happened at a garden party for a new fragrance, which the bees loved, and they were already resting on top of a tent. As soon as someone tried out the fragrance, the bees swarmed everywhere. While most people made it back indoors, the girl with the perfume had to jump in the pool, which wasn't the brightest idea. Buck, however, did have another idea. Spraying Eddie with the perfume, he ran around in full protective gear while the bees chased him so the others could get the girl out of the pool.

And that's not even the worst part. Athena was transferring a prisoner from Arizona to LA, the same guy who killed her fiancé, on a flight that they switched to, and the plane collided with another plane swarmed with bees. The season opener is a three-parter, meaning there are still two episodes left of the bee-nado madness, and the worst of it is just beginning.

The bee-nado may not be on the same level as the earthquake, tsunami, or even last season's cruise ship disaster, but it's definitely up there. Considering one of the season openers included zoo animals on Hollywood Boulevard, anything can happen on 9-1-1, no matter how unrealistic it may be, no pun intended. It should be entertaining to see what happens next with the bee-nado, and fans won't want to miss a new episode airing this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC's 2024 fall schedule.