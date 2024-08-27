'9-1-1' Season 8 Teaser Reveals Nightmare 'Bee-nado'

9-1-1 is taking a page out of Sharknado's book for Season 8, and it's terrifying. A new teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the first responder drama has been released, and it previews a nightmare "bee-nado" situation. 9-1-1 is known for going big with its season premieres, from earthquakes to tsunamis to mudslides to last season's cruise ship disaster. While bees may seem a bit of a downgrade, the looks of the new teaser show otherwise.

With a look at just one bee, the teaser shares that "the average human cannot survive 500 bee stings" before the bee flies away to join what is very much a bee-nado heading towards the city of Los Angeles. A 9-1-1 operator asks what the caller's emergency is and all he is able to get out is "Bees!" It's certainly terrifying and skin-crawling, especially seeing dozens of bees covering the 9-1-1 logo and the background.

Not much has been revealed about Season 8, other than the fact that bees will be taking over LA. Most 9-1-1 season openers have been multiple episodes, but it's unknown if that will be the case for Season 8. Even if this situation is terrifying, it will still be exciting to see what happens and what the 118 will be going through. It's definitely an interesting storyline and a direction that the show has never gone in before.

That being said, there is normally at least one character that gets the brunt of the season opener emergency, either physically or mentally, or both. This means that it's very likely someone will be getting stung and one who is allergic, so it probably will not be good. A bee-nado over Los Angeles will be hard to deal with. The possibilities are truly endless as to how this will all go down, but it will be an opener you won't want to miss.

Since 9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, it shouldn't be long until a full trailer is released, as well as more information. The buzz surrounding the new season is at an all-time high, and it's going to be exciting to see the series finally back on screen. Even if the 118 will be dealing with a tornado filled with bees.