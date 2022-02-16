‘Ted Lasso’ Star Meets His Sesame Street ‘Kindred Spirit’ in Hilarious Crossover

A Ted Lasso star found his “kindred spirit” while appearing on Sesame Street. Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, is seen in a clip of Seasame Street with Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. In the clip, Goldstein and Oscar are hanging out in trash cans. Big Bird approaches them and said, “Isn’t it a beautiful day?” Goldstein and Oscar look at each other, shake their heads and go inside their trash cans.

“I met a kindred spirit the other day,” Goldstein wrote on Twitter. “I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram.” Goldstein then went into more detail about the clip on Instagram. “I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined,” Goldstein wrote. “Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think.)

“Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for. Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you. Extra special thanks to [Karyn], [Sherrie Westin], Stephen M Youngwood and Zack Van Amburg for making this dream come true. It was perfect.” Goldstein also said the full episode will air later this year.

In an interview with Esquire, Goldstein talked about being a fan of all things Jim Henson. “That’s my ultimate goal, is work with the Muppets,” he said. “I do that, then I’m dead.” Goldstein won an Emmy last year for his role in Ted Lasso. Fans are looking forward to what’s in store for Roy Kent and the rest of the Ted Lasso characters in Season 3. However, TV Line reported that the premiere date for Season 3 is delayed due to a later-than-usual production start.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Ted Lasso star and co-creator Brendan Hunt said. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”