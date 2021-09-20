‘Ted Lasso’ Star’s NSFW Emmys Speech Got Censored: Watch the Full Video

In one of the first awards handed out during Sunday night’s Emmys, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein proved to be every bit of his lovable, foul-mouthed Apple TV+ character Roy Kent when receiving his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Capturing the hearts of fans as the gruff, aging footballer turned coach of the critically acclaimed series, Goldstein was overjoyed and humbled by his win while dropping a few F-bombs during the live broadcast. Naturally, CBS had to censor and bleep out much of his sweet acceptance speech during the live broadcast, leaving many perplexed as to what he said. Thankfully, an uncensored version of his speech has made the rounds online, highlighting Goldstein’s enthusiasm.

“I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f—ing short,” Goldstein said at the top of his speech. “Thank you, Warners, thank you Apple, thank you…the team. To my teammates that I’m nominated with and all my team — this cast makes me sick, they’re so good. And I want to say to my mum, my dad, Tara, Matt, Zebby, and Bo and Beth, I love you,” Goldstein said. “And lastly, I want to say to Jason, Bill, Brendan, and Joe Kelly; thank you for making this show. Thank you for making me a part of it. It has been one of the greatest honors, privileges, and privileges — I just said that twice — double privilege! It’s the most privileged privilege and pleasures of my life. […] …and this is the f—ing icing on the cake. I’m so sorry. Please have me back!”

After the moment went viral and sent fans in a tizzy over the hilarity, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the 41-year-old actor, inquiring if he had realized he went out blazing with F-bombs like Roy Kent. “That does not sound like me,” he teased. “That sounds like an accusation that cannot stand.” As for who told him not to swear, Goldstein says it was “quite a number of people,” apparently. “The build-up to this were saying, ‘Just listen, man, I think this is a big show and it’s like an afternoon show and you really, really shouldn’t swear. And I was like, ‘OK.’”

While talking to Rolling Stone about his character, who has gone on to become a favorite with audiences alongside a catchy character chant (“He’s here, he’s there, he’s every f—ing where, Roy Kent!”), Goldstein admitted how he related to the character more than some might think.

“I felt him. It was partly that I felt like I understood him. I won’t name them, but we have family friends who are professional footballers, so I grew up around these types. I was around when they retired, and I know how difficult that transition is. How football is your life and then suddenly it isn’t and you have no training for the real world or normal life. There’s a real sort of tragedy to that. No one wants to stop playing football. It’s just that your body can’t. That’s tragic,” he said. “I understood the sadness of that. I understood his depression. And, most of all, I fully understood the rage. It was all the aspects of him. I thought, ‘I am Roy Kent.’ The difference is that I don’t want people not to like me, so I suppress it more.”

Goldstein wasn’t the only Ted Lasso winner of the night. The series walked away with a total of seven Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham) and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.