Tamlyn Tomita Discusses Her New Role in Season 3 of ‘The Man in the High Castle’

While starring in ABC’s breakout hit The Good Doctor, Tamlyn Tomita will take a turn in another popular show this winter.

The 51-year-old actress returns as a series regular with The Good Doctor in January. She also embarks on a new role in the new season of The Man in the High Castle, Amazon’s series based on the Philip K. Dick novel that explores what might have happened if the Allies lost World War II.

Tomita tells PopCulture.com that her character, Tamiko, an Okinawan Hawaiian girl from America, will be involved in the Imperial Japanese state storyline, adding a layer of intrigue to the mysterious show.

“We’ll get to see a little bit more intrigue and romance, actually, I can say,” Tomita said.

In the show, Tamiko was an American citizen before the war, Deadline reports, and now lives in San Francisco as Tagomi’s (Cary Hiroyuki-Tagawa) neighbor. The addition of Tamiko’s character gives viewers a sense that the series will explore society in the 1960s under Nazi and Japanese occupation.

The upcoming Season 3 will be the first from new showrunner Eric Overmyer, the executive producer and developer of Amazon’s Bosch. Overymyer replaces Frank Spotnitz, whose clashes with Amazon caused him to drop out of the show in the middle of Season 2.

Man in the High Castle performed well for Amazon in its first two seasons. Season 1 set streaming records for the service; Season 2 premiered with more viewers than any Amazon original series.

While no official date has been announced for the Season 3 premiere, Tomita says to look for new episodes of The Man in the High Castle sometime this winter.