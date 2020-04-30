'SWAT': Shemar Moore Hypes up Tonight's Episode With Epic Photos

There are only two more episodes to go in Season 3 of S.W.A.T., and no one is more hyped than actor Shemar Moore. In fact, the actor, who recently turned 50, has been actively promoting Wednesday night's installment, "Wild Ones," all week on his Instagram account.

The episode will follow the team as they pursue a crime-friendly couple that remind them of Bonnie and Clyde Darrow. Particularly after the duo goes on the hunt for a set of rare chest pieces that are worth millions. Also, Hondo (Moore) and Darryl (Deshae Frost) are surprised when his ex-girlfriend visits with his young son. Luca (Kenny Johnson), meanwhile, is forced to confront his fear of failing his re-qualification to return to the field as he still tries to help his mentee.

Back in March, the cop drama was one of many productions that had to temporarily shut down due to coronavirus. While the show still had reportedly just begun wrapping production on the season's penultimate episode, it had to readjust its schedule as production was unable to resume in time. It's a similar measure that Grey's Anatomy took this year, which elected to end its 16th season early.