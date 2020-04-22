S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore turned 50 years old this week, and the beloved star looks absolutely ageless in new birthday photos shared to Instagram. In the pictures, Moore is seen rocking a pair of shades and a grey hat. In one photo, he is sitting on a couch, but in the others he is hanging out on a golf putting green.

In the post's caption, Moore wrote, "The Big 5-0. Always tryin’ to keep my black from crackin'. I appreciate all the love from my Homies, Fans, N Baby Girls, not just for my birthday but through all the years. This last year and a half kicked my a—. I’m coping, still standing, and always fighting for my joy. I wish all of you nothing but love, health, and safety. Appreciate everything you’ve got and who you LOVE, and stay your ass in the HOUSE and get your drinky drank on!!!!! Much Love." Many of Moore's fans have since commented on his post, with many showering the actor with loving birthday messages.

Moore's birthday comes just two months after the death of his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore. On Feb. 19, Moore took to Instagram to share the news that his mother had passed away. "Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old," he wrote. "I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don't know how to do this life without her, but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER."

Moore added: "Mama, here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I'm going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon, and it hurts so bad, but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength. I love you mama."

"I stay stunned. I am heartbroken," Moore says in a video clip shared in the post. "I don't know life without this woman. I don't know what to do but I will figure it out because that's what she would want." In another post, Moore continued sharing memorials to his late mother. "My Mama always said 'I was at the front of the line when God was handing out sons," he wrote, "and I always said 'Mama, you know I cut the line to get to you!' I love you mama."