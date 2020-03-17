TV Shows

‘S.W.A.T.’ Shuts Down Production With One Episode Left Amid Coronavirus Concerns

S.W.A.T. has suspended production on its second season amid growing concerns over the coronavirus […]

By

S.W.A.T. has suspended production on its second season amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, the Shemar Moore-starring CBS crime drama series, recently renewed for a third season, officially halted production on Monday, falling in line with a number of other series at the network and other companies to pause work until further notice.

The series, which is based on the 1975 series and movie of the same name, had reportedly just begun wrapping production on the second season’s penultimate episode when the order was given. It is unclear if the series will return to film the season finale, as President Donald Trump announced in a press conference Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in the United States could last into the summer or longer, meaning the series finale may not be able to be filmed in time for its scheduled air date. Series stars, however, have suggested that filming is complete.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kenny Johnson (@thekennethjohnson) on

On Monday night, Moore took to his Instagram Story with a clip from the set, writing, “that’s a wrap on Season 3 of [S.W.A.T.].” Series star Kenny Johnson, who portrays Dominique Luca, made a similar announcement on his own account.

Amid the current pandemic and the halt in production, many of the series’ stars have taken to social media to show themselves practicing social distancing and to encourage their fans to do the same.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on

“HONDO’s out here making sure everyone’s staying safe during this COVID-19 craziness!!!” Moore wrote alongside an image of his onscreen counterpart. “Panicking doesn’t fix anything…. stay optimistic & safe…..and try to have some FUN and enjoy your families and loved ones along the way.”

Meanwhile, David Lim, who stars as Victor Tan in the series, shared a photo of himself self-quarantining.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Lim (@davidbradleylim) on

“Quarantine life ain’t so bad,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on the couch with his sleeping dog. “Who’s got some recommendations for good shows to binge?”

This marks the second time in recent years that the CBS series has been forced to halt production. In Dec. of 2017, S.W.A.T. suspended production due to the California wildfires. It resumed production just days later.

New episodes of S.W.A.T. air Wednesday’s at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims

  • Beloved Series ‘Survivor’ Canceled Despite Massive Investment by the BBC
    A still from the CBS show 'Survivor.'
    Reality

    Beloved Series ‘Survivor’ Canceled Despite Massive Investment by the BBC

  • ‘S.W.A.T.’ Adds to Cast in Season 8 After Cancellation Reports
    TV Shows

    ‘S.W.A.T.’ Adds to Cast in Season 8 After Cancellation Reports

  • ‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Premiere Date Finally Announced
    "No Future, No Consequences" – Station 42 and Three Rock battle a dangerous campaign fire where our heroes struggle with difficult decisions, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Premiere Date Finally Announced