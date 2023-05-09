'S.W.A.T.' Fans Freak out After CBS Reverses Cancellation Decision

S.W.A.T. fans had quite the roller coaster of a weekend that ended on a high note, as CBS reversed their decision and un-canceled the cop procedural for one more season. Fans were appropriately upset about the series being canceled, and Shemar Moore even spoke out about it, using pretty dirty language while calling it a mistake. Last night the network and Sony Pictures TV came to an agreement and renewed S.W.A.T. for a 13-episode final season. Of course, fans were as happy as ever.

As soon as news broke, fans took to social media in droves to share their excited-ness that 20-Squad will indeed be back for another season. Needless to say, they freaked out over it and were very happy to know that the two-part season finale will not be the end. And even though it will only be for 13 episodes, it is definitely better than nothing.