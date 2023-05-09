'S.W.A.T.' Fans Freak out After CBS Reverses Cancellation Decision
S.W.A.T. fans had quite the roller coaster of a weekend that ended on a high note, as CBS reversed their decision and un-canceled the cop procedural for one more season. Fans were appropriately upset about the series being canceled, and Shemar Moore even spoke out about it, using pretty dirty language while calling it a mistake. Last night the network and Sony Pictures TV came to an agreement and renewed S.W.A.T. for a 13-episode final season. Of course, fans were as happy as ever.
As soon as news broke, fans took to social media in droves to share their excited-ness that 20-Squad will indeed be back for another season. Needless to say, they freaked out over it and were very happy to know that the two-part season finale will not be the end. And even though it will only be for 13 episodes, it is definitely better than nothing.
'S.W.A.T.' Fans are Very Happy Over the News
There is A God thank you #SWATRENEWED #SWAT SEASON 7 Baby pic.twitter.com/PbH3Folvoo— mary mazzulla overeem melendez (@marylovesrafael) May 9, 2023
One fan wrote, "Season 7 is coming!!!" Another said, "13-episode season if it comes back for a season 7!! OMG! CBS is rolling out the fall schedule on Wednesday!"prevnext
You Might Even Say Freaking Out Over it
I think it's a good move for CBS/Sony to renew #SWAT for one final season. Happy for #ShemarMoore, the entire cast and crew and the SWAT fans.— TV Goodness (@tvgoodness) May 9, 2023
"Amazing how in 3 days, fans can make magic and voices were heard," a fan said. "CBS finally is bringing back S.W.A.T. for Season 7 but it's the final season. Pure rubbish as it's a good series with great ratings. Lets hope another TV station picks S.W.A.T. up."prevnext
Season 7, Here We Come!
#SWAT IS RENEWED FOR A SEASON 7
We did it #SWATfam !!!! 💥💪🖤 Everyone say #ROLLSWAT !!!! 😁pic.twitter.com/56KjFxElxh— Camille #SWATSEASON7 (@hightechcs) May 8, 2023
"Looks like @swatcbs gets a season 7 after all! Congrats to the show and everyone involved #swat," one fan wrote. Another exclaimed, "YESSSS #SWAT !!! Coming back i can't wait Season 7 we love y'all."prevnext
Fans are Ecstatic They Get a Proper Goodbye
Personally, I'm glad that #SWAT has been renewed for season 7! The power of social media. I had to speak out about it. It is one of few TV shows that I connect with. So if it ends with season 7, let's see that it is done well. 13 episodes. Can't wait to see it.— YT: Theo Samuels (@theo_samuels) May 9, 2023
"#SWAT Getting renewed for 1 last season is awesome. Sucks its gonna end, but at least stories can wrap up, and not just suddenly stop," one fan shared. "Oh happy days! #SWAT is no longer canceled, but renewed for a final season and a chance to say a proper goodbye." Another fan said.prevnext
Power to the Fans
The Power of S.W.A.T. fans!!! Thank you fans and CBS for bringing it back for Season 7.— Sabrina (@SabrinaBurch15) May 9, 2023
"Woohoo… Our family is coming back for a S7 !!! I'm so happy & relieved that we're going to get a real closure," one fan expressed. "The cast, crew & writers deserved it for all the hard they have done. #SWAT is the best show ever !!! Thank you for listening to us."prevnext
All in All, Fans are Excited to Welcome 20-Squad Back
YES. I HAD FAITH & HOPE, @swatcbs #SWAT Season 7 is happening. My wish came true. I can't wait to see buddy @jayharrington3 #Deacon , @TheKennyJohnson #Luca , @shemarmoore #Hondo , @MichaelGemballa , @SWATWritersRoom , @PeterOnorati @breblair1 & the cast of #SwatCBS #SWAT 💪💙🙌. pic.twitter.com/JAMFcu2U4A— Michael Castro (@Michael28710212) May 9, 2023
"#SWAT has been renewed for a 7th and Final Season ..," one fan wrote. "@CBS seems they have done a U-turn and commissioned a last and final season ..! Good Luck tot he Team @CBS seems they have done a U-turn and commissioned a last and final season ..! Good Luck to the Team"prev