'Superstore' Cast Reunite in Touching New Photo

It's been almost three years since Superstore closed its doors, but that isn't stopping the cast from reuniting. Colton Dunn, who portrayed sarcastic and wheelchair-bound Cloud 9 associate Garrett McNeil, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet, touching photo of him and many of his former co-stars. In the caption, he quoted his character's voiceover from the series' final moments, and it perfectly captured the bond they all still have with each other. "If you're lucky, maybe you even get to be friends with a coworker or two along the way. I'm not sure what else you could want in a job."

Dunn mentioned he sometimes missed the show, but "all times I miss these people." What prompted the reunion is unknown, but it included quite a lot of people from the workplace sitcom's ensemble cast. Ben Feldman (Jonah), Lauren Ash (Dina), Nico Santos (Mateo), Nichole Sakura (Cheyenne), Kaliko Kauahi (Sandra), Mark McKinney (Glenn), Jon Barinholtz (Marcus), Irene White (Carol), Kelly Schumann (Justine), and series creator Justin Spitzer were in attendance as well.

Superstore premiered on NBC in 2015 and centered on employees working at the fictional big-box chain store Cloud 9. The show ran for six seasons and also starred America Ferrera, who left the series at the end of Season 5 but returned for the final three episodes. Where she was for the reunion is unknown. However, this would just give everyone a good excuse to do another one that she is able to go to. That way, all of the Cloud 9 employees would be able to be together, and it would be like one big company picnic.

While Superstore may be done, Justin Spitzer has been plenty busy working on other workplace sitcoms. He most recently created American Auto, also on NBC, but the network canceled it earlier this year. Luckily, NBC did order the hospital mockumentary St. Denis Medical over the summer, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey fresh off The Goldbergs. Maybe some of Cloud 9's employees could make a major career move and work at a hospital instead. No new information has been revealed about the series, but fans can always have hope. Especially since the Superstore cast is clearly still close with one another and Spitzer.

Even though it hasn't really been too long since Superstore ended, it's still nice to see that the cast is still close with one another. Hopefully, this won't be the last reunion, but at least all episodes are streaming on Hulu, so we still have their time at Cloud 9.