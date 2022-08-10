'Superstore' Alum Lauren Ash Joining Another Workplace Comedy Series

Comedian Lauren Ash, who scored a breakout role as Dina Fox on NBC's Superstore, has joined another workplace comedy. She will star in Not Dead Yet, a new ABC series starring Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez. The series is set in a newsroom and is based on the book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter.

Rodriguez stars as Nell Serrano, a newly single journalist who hopes to get back into the industry after breaking up with her fiance. She left journalism 10 years ago to help him with his restaurant. Although she was good at her job, the industry has left her behind and the only job she can find is writing obituaries. Although this feels like a step in the wrong direction at first, she soon learns it is just what she needs to get her life back on track.

Ash will play Lexi, the daughter of a wealthy newspaper owner who becomes editor, reports Deadline. Lexi is the typical out-of-touch boss character in a workplace sitcom, as she has no idea how the average person lives. She was once a horse jumper and is overly confident. If the newspaper fails, she will lose the one thing she wants more than anything, her father's approval.

Hannah Simone (New Girl) also stars as the editor of the newspaper's life and style section. Joshua Banday, Angela Gibbs, and Rick Glassman will also have a series regular role. The first pilot also starred Jessica St. Clair and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Nell's best friends, but they were dropped from the show after it was retooled to focus more on the workplace.

Not Dead Yet was written by Casey Johnson and David Windsor, who also serve as executive producers with Rodriguez. Wonderland Sound and Vision's McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh are also executives producing. The series is produced by 20th Television. It will debut on ABC midseason.

Ash starred as Dina Fox on all six seasons of Superstore. The comedian, who performed with Second City in Toronto and Chicago, also starred in the movies Lars and the Real Girl, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and The Disaster Artist. She also voices Scorpia in Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Diane in Chicago Party Aunt.