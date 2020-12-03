✖

The employees at Cloud 9 will need another job soon. NBC announced Thursday that Superstore will come to an end with its ongoing sixth season. The decision comes as no surprise, as the show's ratings took a dip after its biggest star, America Ferrera, left after the second episode of Season 6.

Superstore is a workplace comedy set in the fictional Walmart-like Cloud 9 and was created by former The Office writer Justin Spitzer. After Ferrera left, the show's ratings took a hit, as recent episodes have only averaged 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating with delayed viewing, compared to Season 5, which averaged 3.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, reports Variety. The show is now in a winter hiatus and will resume its last batch of episodes on Thursday, Jan. 14. The show's final episode will be its 113th.

"We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers, and crew," Spitzer and executive producers Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said in a statement. "We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve."

Superstore debuted in 2015 and has become a surprising anchor in NBC's always-changing comedy line-up. The series became known for looking at topical issues during its run, including unionization, immigration, and struggles retail workers face. Its cast includes Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahi, and Mark McKinney. Although the show has earned more and more critical praise as it went on, Superstore never earned an Emmy nomination. Santos was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 2019 and 2020 Critics Choice Awards. The show is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Lisa Katz, NBC's president of scripted content, called Superstore a "signature NBC series" that "never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about." Katz added, "This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors, and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history."