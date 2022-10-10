'Blockbuster' is Netflix's Successor to 'Superstore' and More in New Trailer

Blockbuster is back, baby! This time as a Netflix sitcom, allowing the streamer to put the stake in the heart of their former competitor and close the loop on their tale that started with them as allies. Now instead of offering to team up with Blockbuster to take over streaming together, we're getting a workplace sitcom celebrating the fictional final Blockbuster store still in operation today.

Starring Randall Park from Fresh off the Boat and Melissa Fumero from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the show is reportedly a perfect fit for fans of shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Happy Endings and Superstore. It is fitting considering Vanessa Ramos, David Caspe and Jackie Clarke all had their hands in one or two of those shows over the years.

Park is Timmy, the manager of the very last Blockbuster store in America who now needs to get creative and keep his business afloat, so he can keep his friends employed. "Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age," the show's logline reads. " It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza [Fumero], who's recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so."

It sounds like the perfect recipe for sitcom hijinks, with a cast of characters to help usher the tales along. That said, it would seem the mileage may vary on physical media continuing to exist at all soon enough.

The cast rounds out with J.B. Smoove of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Pootie Tang fame, Olga Merediz, best known to B99 fans as Rosa Diaz's mother, replicating that energy here as Connie, the "blunt mother figure."

We also have Tyler Alvarez as Carlos, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla and a few other fresh faces. Now all we need is to find out that Blockbuster is some sort of Severance-like trap run by the sadistic new owner of Blockbuster played by Will Arnett. Get David Lynch to direct, tighten the script like a drum and watch the money pour in.

That's unlikely, but it is something to look forward to on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the show finally premieres. Prepare for that nostalgia binge that actually might dig up a few memories. If they pull out a Pokemon Snap photo printer, we might have fans crying.