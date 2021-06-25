'Supernatural' Prequel in the Works With Former Star Returning

✖

Supernatural is returning to TV screens in prequel form, with one former star making a return. The Winchesters is a series that will be focused on Mary and John Winchester, parents to Dean and Sam from the original series.

And original series star Jensen Ackles will be returning as Dean Winchester in narrator form, and will also executive produce alongside wife Danneel Ackles. The prospective prequel has a script commitment with the network and will focus on the love story between John and Mary, how they met and then how they got together to take on dark forces threatening the world.

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'" Ackles told Deadline. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

The couple are producing the series through their Chaos Machine Productions company and are working alongside company head Renee Reiff. Deadline adds that the company has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio that also produced Supernatural.

The CW hit show ended after 15 seasons last fall, including a strange delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. John and Mary on the series were played by The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and actress Samantha Smith. Her death at the hands of a demon leads to John becoming a demon hunter that passes his role onto Sam and Dean before the series.

According to Deadline, The Winchesters' potential arrival on The CW will bring both stars of Supernatural back on the network. Ackles co-star Jared Padalecki currently stars in the reboot of Walker, which he also executive produces. Ackles will also be seen on the next seasonn of The Boys on Amazon, taking on the very bearded role of Soldier Boy.