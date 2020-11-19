'Supernatural': How to Watch the Series Finale Tonight

✖

The hit CW series Supernatural is finally coming to a close, and we have all the details on how to watch the series finale tonight. The fan-favorite will air its final episode at 9 p.m. ET, only on The CW. Fans who chose to stream instead of watch broadcast TV may be able to catch the episode through Hulu or Sling's live TV packages, if they are subscribers.

Speaking to USA Today, series leads Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki spoke about their epic 5-year run, and what it was like to end it. "It was like, ‘We did this.’ That was pretty cool,'" Ackles recalled of when they finished filming their final episode. "I mean, obviously we know that we didn't do it by ourselves, but it was really the first time that he and I looked at each other and (realized) we should be proud of what we've built here. Because it Is something to be proud of."

15 years in the making. The two-hour series finale begins tonight at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW. #Supernatural #SPNFamilyForever #TBT pic.twitter.com/TFiGv018iJ — Supernatural (@cw_spn) November 19, 2020

Padalecki added, "It wasn't like, ‘Hey, look how awesome we are.' It was like, 'Hey, man, remember when we cried and we bled and we broke bones – literally? Remember all the alarm clocks when the sun wasn’t up yet?' However this turns out, however, it's received, we gave it everything."

Speaking about how they hope the show is remembered in the future, Ackles says he'd like to see it met with the same love and reverie received by classic '80s movies like Flight of the Navigator or The Goonies. "You show somebody a show or a movie like that now with all of the CGI and they're like, 'Wow, the effects on this suck.' And for me, I'm like, 'That was amazing!'"

He added, "I'm anxious to meet those people in 20 years when they're like, 'Man, that show was such an epic part of my childhood' or 'I grew up with you guys' or 'I can't wait to show my kids that show when they're of age.'" Padalecki has a totally different perspective, saying that he hopes "it's not remembered." He then clarified his point by explaining, "I hope Supernatural is continuously experienced and enjoyed and appreciated by all ages, all demographics, and so I hope it remains present."