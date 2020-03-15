‘Supernatural’ Final Season on Hold Due to Coronavirus Precautions

The ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus has led to many television shows shutting down their productions for the season. According to Deadline, that has been the case for Supernatural, which was in the midst of filming its 15th and final season. Since production on the series has now been shut down (and a return date for production has yet to be determined), it could have an effect on the airing of Supernatural‘s final season.

Deadline reported that it was decided on Friday afternoon that Supernatural would suspend its production with the safety of the cast and crew in mind. The series was reportedly only a couple of weeks away from completing the filming process for the final season. The publication went on to report that if the show’s break is too long, it could cause the final season of the series to be interrupted before its final episodes can air.

Additionally, if production is delayed for Supernatural, it could also impact the production of star Jared Padalecki‘s follow-up series, Walker, Texas Ranger. The actor was supposedly set to segue right into production for the new CW series shortly after production on Supernatural wrapped.

Supernatural is far from the only TV show that has been impacted by this global health crisis. Many shows across the board, including numerous ones on The CW, are shutting down or delaying production because of growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Like Supernatural, The 100‘s final season could be impacted due to this crisis. Deadline reported that The 100 is only days away from finishing filming and that producers are going to try to complete the series’ run before sending cast and crew home.

Fellow CW show Riverdale has also been heavily affected by this worldwide health issue. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that a crew member on the show had been in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the series has suspended production.

“The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation,” Warner Bros. TV, which produces Riverdale, told Deadline about the matter.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” their statement continued. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”