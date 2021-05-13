'Supernatural' Alum Jensen Ackles Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo for Amazon Series

✖

Jensen Ackles is far from his days as Dean Winchester. The Supernatural actor looks unrecognizable at first glance in his debut photo from the set of Amazon's hit series The Boys, which Ackles is joining for its upcoming third season. Posing outside his trailer, which sports his Solider Boy character name on the door, Ackles' beard and shaggy hair show him ready to get into character.

"Just another day at the 'NEW' office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks," the actor captioned the shot, tagging The Boys and hashtagging Soldier Boy. Ackles' wife, Danneel Ackles, was clearly feeling the look, commenting, "FINALLY!!!!! Yeah babe!!!!!" while his Supernatual co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan chimed in, "What’s it like to have a dark brown beard?? And…. SOLDIER BOY!!!!" Amazon Prime's Instagram account even quipped in the comment section, "Can we taco ‘bout that beard though?"

Ackles is the newest addition to the series, reuniting him with showrunner Eric Kripke from his Supernatural days. The actor is taking on the role of original Supe Soldier Boy, who in the world of The Boys was the first super celebrity in American culture after World War II. Ackles' casting was announced in August last year after The Boys scored an early Season 3 renewal.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream -- to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," Kripke said at the time. "I’m happy to say that dream has come true...Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Ackles joins the cast including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell, among others. While The Boys Season 3 doesn't have a premiere date yet, Kripke previously revealed the premiere episode is titled "Payback," an ominous look at what's ahead after the second season left Butcher mourning the loss of his wife, Homelander feeling the pinch when it comes to Queen Maeve's blackmail and Hughie appearing to get a new job with one Congresswoman in particular.