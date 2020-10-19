'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki Teases 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Crossover

✖

Actor Jared Padalecki brought his two worlds together in a new Instagram post on Thursday, as he moves between the supernatural world of Supernatural to the crime procedural Walker. Padalecki recently finished filming the last season of Supernatural and is ready to take on a part completely different in the upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. Both shows will air on The CW, with Walker debuting in 2021.

Padalecki's new photo showed him standing next to the iconic black Chevy Impala Sam Winchester and his brother Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) drive in Supernatural while wearing a cowboy hat, a nod to his role as Cordell Walker on Walker. He also put a framed photo of himself on horseback in the background. "When two worlds collide, only YOU decide who YOU are, who YOU want to be, and how to make those merg," Padalecki wrote in the caption, referencing the message on his shirt. He included the hashtags "Cordell Winchester" and "You Define You."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Oct 15, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

Padalecki asked his followers to click the link in his bio, directing them to ShopStands.com, where he is selling "You Define You" shirts. A portion of the proceeds from the shirts goes to Dream Bag, which helps young women from low-income families achieve their sports dreams, and SPCA Los Angeles. Padalecki is also selling charms, patches and pins with the phrase "Always Keep Fighting." Padalecki announced the partnership on Oct. 6.

"Saying goodbye to a character and show that means so much to me was (and still is) truly difficult," Padalecki wrote on Instagram. "The desire to figure out who I would be in the world 'after' was trying. That’s why I always remind myself that I will define me. Just like YOU DEFINE YOU!" The actor's inspirational message told fans only they can define themselves, not the jobs they have or other people. "You alone have the power to figure out who you want to be and how to work for it. So, go ahead," he wrote. "DEFINE YOU."

Padalecki has played Sam Winchester for 15 years, and the final Supernatural episodes are airing on The CW Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. After the series wraps, Walker will start a few weeks later in January. In the updated Walker, Padalecki's Cordell is paired with Micki, played by Lindsey Morgan. The rest of the main cast includes Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, and Coby Bell. Padalecki's wife Genevieve Padalecki will appear in flashbacks as Cordell's late wife Emily.