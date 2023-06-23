'The Walking Dead' Star Michael Cudlitz Debuts on 'Superman & Lois' as Lex Luthor

One of DC's most iconic villains made his long-awaited debut on The CW's Superman & Lois, as The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz appeared as Lex Luthor for the first time in this week's episode. In Season 3's penultimate episode, "Injustice," Lex made a surprise visit to the Kent Farm, much to the dismay of Clark and Lois. Since Lois' inaccurate story put Lex away for 17 years, taking away the opportunity to have a relationship with his daughter, Lex threatened the ace reporter that her reporting days are over. Not only that, but the episode then ended with Lex coming face-to-face with Bizarro, and the two of them together cannot mean good news.

Michael Cudlitz is officially the third iteration of the villainous billionaire on The CW. Michael Rosenbaum portrayed Lex on Smallville throughout the show's 10-season run before Jon Cryer came in as the character for the Arrowverse's version between 2017 and 2021. Now Cudlitz has moved into Smallville, and he definitely has the scary vibes down, and you do not want to mess with him.

With just one episode left for Superman & Lois' third season, there is no telling how the season will end and what Lex's plans will be. Knowing him, it will not end in a good way, especially when it involves making threats to the Kents. There's also the fact that Superman & Lois will end on some sort of cliffhanger, so it will likely keep fans on the edge of their seats and wanting more when it fades to black. There is no way of knowing just how this season will end, but with Lex's introduction, it can't be good.

Luckily, Superman & Lois was renewed for Season 4, so whatever does happen, fans will get their answers, but at the very least, not until early 2024. Unfortunately, not everyone will be returning as the series axed a whopping seven series regulars due to budget cuts. Only the Kents and Lex Luthor will be coming back in series regular form next season, but there is hope that some characters could still appear in a recurring role or a cameo here and there. Hopefully, it won't impact the story too much with the absences, but at the very least, there could be some way to wrap up stories or have them continue off-screen, though fans probably won't know until Season 4. The Season 3 finale of Superman & Lois premieres next Tuesday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, so don't miss it!