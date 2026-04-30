‘Zillow Gone Wild’s Jack McBrayer Calls New Season a ‘Celebration of Curiosity’ (Exclusive)

Jack McBrayer is back with a brand new season of Zillow Gone Wild that he calls a “celebration of curiosity.”

Ahead of the HGTV series’ return Friday, the 30 Rock star opened up to PopCulture.com about his exploration into more weird, wacky and wild homes, and his love for the people who have brought to life everything from a house built into a rock cave in Arkansas to a bunker home situated dozens of feet beneath the Las Vegas desert.

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“It’s so fun,” McBrayer told PopCulture. “I mean, it really is a crazy job to have. All I have to do is go and be nosy in people’s houses!”

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The actor and comedian, who has been exploring outrageous homes with HGTV for three seasons now, added, “I love that people understand now that I’m not there to be snarky or tear them down or anything. It really is just like, ‘Show me everything.’ It’s just a celebration of curiosity, and these houses live up to the title — wild.”

With the term “wild” referring to everything from “bold design choices” to “crazy locations,” McBrayer said he was especially drawn this season to the “incredible emotional attachment” some of the homeowners had to their spaces when it comes to preserving the history of their houses and sharing the stories behind their passion.

“I like that they recognize that I am just here to learn,” he said. “It sounds hokey, but I’m making a new friend!”

McBrayer added, “I always send a handwritten thank you note to each of our homeowners because it really is a big deal. They’re putting themselves on the line. They’re opening themselves up to a lot of people’s scrutiny, but I try to assure them, and I hope that they see this is all in fun, and this is all in celebration of what they have created together.”

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In a special crossover finale episode, McBrayer got to meet up with HGTV star David Bromstad to check out a James Bond-inspired home in Reunion, Fla.,

“That was so fun because he is just he is unchained. You’re just keeping up with David is what you’re doing,” McBrayer told PopCulture, joking, “Also, he knows more about this kind of stuff than I do. I’m just like, ‘Oh, look! Oh, what color is that?’ Meanwhile, he’s like, ‘The choices you made will really increase your value.’ So I’m just hanging on for dear life here.”

Zillow Gone Wild returns with new episodes premiering Friday, May 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and streaming the next day on HBO Max.