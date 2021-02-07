Miley Cyrus Not Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show, Here's Why

✖

Miley Cyrus will not be performing during this year's halftime show in the Super Bowl, which you can watch this year for free. Instead, The Weeknd has that lucky honor. But, why did some believe that Cyrus would be taking part in the halftime show in the first place?

While Cyrus is not the headliner for this year's halftime show, she will be taking part in the Super Bowl festivities in another way. This year, the Super Bowl will feature a full day of events, including the first-ever "TikTok Tailgate." Cyrus will be featured during that TikTok Tailgate event, which is a pregame concert for healthcare workers. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Super Bowl, just as it has for many major events, 22,000 individuals will still be able to attend the big game. 7,500 of those attendees will be health care workers who have been vaccinated. Those individuals will also receive free tickets to the event and the TikTok Tailgate performance by Cyrus.

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus tweeted shortly after the news was announced. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement about the news which read, "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Viewers should prepare for The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, to take to the stage during the halftime show. It was announced back in November that he would be the one to headline the major event. At the time, he released a statement about the opportunity, saying, "We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.” During a press conference that was held before the Super Bowl, The Weeknd confirmed that there will be no special guests that pop up as there wasn't "any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance." In other words, don't expect Cyrus to show up alongside The Weeknd during his halftime show performance.