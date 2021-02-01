Miley Cyrus Strips Down for Bathtub Selfie for Instagram Followers

✖

There are no boundaries when it comes to Miley Cyrus, and the singer proved that once again with a bathtub selfie on Instagram this weekend. The 28-year-old shared a nude selfie, covering up her chest so the Instagram standards team would not come after her. The post comes while Cyrus prepares to headline the first-ever TikTok Tailgate event before the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

Cyrus shrunk the selfie before she shared it, making it tough to see the details of her tattoos. "For a good time call..." she wrote in the caption, notes The Daily Mail. She shared several other posts on her Instagram Story, including a picture of a hat that reads, "I gave up smoking, drinking & sex. It was the most terrifying 20 minutes of my life." The hat had "F— that" written over the message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Last week, the NFL announced Cyrus will headline the TikTok Tailgate event, which will happen outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7. Only 7,500 vaccinated frontline workers, who were invited to Super Bowl LV by the NFL, will be allowed to attend. Only about 22,000 fans will be allowed inside the stadium, about a third of the stadium's capacity. "I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country," Cyrus wrote on Instagram. The event will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on TikTok.

Cyrus released her seventh album, Plastic Hearts, in November. The album includes the singles "Prisoner" and "Midnight Sky." Cyrus performed "Prisoner," "Fade Into You" and "Golden G-String" in her NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which was released on Thursday. While the Tiny Desk Concerts are usually recorded in a small studio, NPR has let artists pick their own set design for performances during the pandemic. For hers, Cyrus chose a set modeled after her childhood bedroom.

Cyrus shared a few clips from the concert on her Instagram page, where she shared more thoughts on her unique set. "Tiny Desk in a tiny room modeled after my own I grew up in at my parents' house in Nashville," she wrote. "So many songs written straight onto the walls which were recorded on tape using a karaoke machine my granddaddy gave me for Xmas. My room was covered in Elvis, [Hilary] Duff, and Metallica posters. Nothing has changed except everything."

After the TikTok Tailgate event, Super Bowl LV will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs are looking for their second consecutive championship, while the Bucs are hoping to win their first since 2003. The Weeknd will perform the halftime show. CBS Sports is streaming the game online for free this year.