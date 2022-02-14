Super Bowl Halftime Show: 50 Cent Makes Surprise Appearance in Classic Video Fashion

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show packed in as many classic hip-hop acts as possible, including those no one expected to see. 50 Cent was the first surprise act, picking up where Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre left off in the early portion of the 12-minute set. The rapper started his performance of “In da Club” hanging upside down.

The stage was set up like a line of trailers, with the performances orchestrated by Dr. Dre. 50 Cent performed in one trailer set up like a club, which reminded viewers of his videos. He performed with dancers below him before he jumped down to join them. Mary J. Blige picked up from where 50 left off, performing “Family Affair.” Kendrick Lamar followed with two songs before Eminem made a triumphant appearance to perform “Lose Yourself.” During the second half of the show, 50 Cent and Blige just had fun on a couch.

“In da Club” was featured on 50 Cent’s first album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Dr. Dre co-produced and co-wrote the song with 50 Cent and Mike Elizondo. The song earned Grammy nods for Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance in 2004.

Performing upside down

Surprisingly, 50 Cent turned out to be the only previously unannounced act during the show. There was a rumor that the infamous Tupac Shakur hologram would make an appearance, but Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg did not need it to perform a cover of “California Love.” Some suspected that the hologram would appear, especially since the Super Bowl happened on the 26th anniversary of All Eyez On Me‘s release.

’50 Cent is a king’

“50 cent is a king,” one fan wrote.

50 Cent flipped

Photos of 50 Cent hanging upside down, but flipped, became a meme for many quickly.

50 Cent is… Batman?

“50 Cent just popped up upside down… Like his music video,” one fan wrote.

‘Lost it at the surprise performance by 50 Cent’

“I’m not alone in thinking that halftime show was a f—ing banger. Lost it at the surprise performance by 50 cent,” one fan wrote.

50 Cent is… Spider-Man?

There were plenty of jokes about what exactly 50 Cent was doing before the cameras switched to him. “Was he really just hanging there while Dr. Dre and Snoop performed?” many wondered.